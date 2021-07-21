Highway Patrol still looking for driver of truck that may have info about collision that killed a 10-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating a collision that killed a 10-year-old girl earlier this month. Authorities say the driver of a dark colored pickup truck, which may be blue, might have information on the Forts Pond Road collision on July 2.

According to investigators, a Toyota Sequoia left the roadway and overturned, killing the child inside. Troopers say the pickup truck was seen travelling in the opposite direction when the incident occurred. If you have seen this vehicle, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online to crimesc.com.