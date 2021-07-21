Kevin Harris named to Doak Walker watch list

Gamecock junior running back Kevin Harris has been named to the 2021 Doak Walker Award preseason Watch List, which is presented annually to the nation’s top college running back, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today.

It’s been a busy preseason for Harris, who will receive the 2020 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy, South Carolina’s “Heisman” at the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Thursday in Greenville. Harris has also been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, is a preseason first-team All-SEC selection by USA Today and Athlon Sports, is a second team All-SEC pick by Phil Steele, is a third-team preseason All-American, according to Pro Football Network and a preseason fourth-team All-American by Athlon Sports.

Ten semifinalists will be named in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members and selected special representatives.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.