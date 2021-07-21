Orangeburg man pleads guilty to shooting Cayce police officers in 2017

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting two Cayce police officers in 2017.

Eugene James, 23, pleaded guilty to the following counts:

2 counts of attempted murder

1 count of failure to stop for blue lights

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Pistol

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, value $2,000-$10,000

1 count of Speeding

Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say on May 27, 2017, Sergeant Evan Antley and Officer Roy Barr saw a vehicle speeding down Knox Abbott Drive and tried to make a traffic stop when the driver fled, starting a chase.

Authorities say James turned onto a dead end at Gist Street, got out of the stolen vehicle and waited for the officers in a ditch.

According to investigators, James shot at them with a stolen pistol once they spotted him.

Both officers fired back, hitting James, but they suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Wilson says James has received a negotiated 20 year sentence consecutive to the 10 year sentence he received from the federal government for having the stolen pistol.

This means he’ll serve the 20 year state sentence and then the 10 year federal sentence.