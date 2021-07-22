DHEC says worst of wildfire smoke to linger into Friday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The smoke filled air that we’ve been telling you could be headed this way from the wildfires that continue to burn through more than a million acres from areas of central and western Canada, and the West coast are now here.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the haze filled sky can be seen throughout parts of South Carolina and according to the health agency, as of Thursday has blown into two thirds of the northern part of the Palmetto State.

Health officials say while the smoke from the burning wildfires that is now impacting the east coast can cause eye irritability, respiratory difficulties and in some cases make chronic heart and lung diseases even worse.

DHEC says we are beginning to see the worst of it now Thursday night into Friday morning. Officials anticipate that all regions with the exception of the low-country will be impacted until winds offshore help blow it out of the area and clear the air just in time for the weekend.

Until that happens, the agency says their wildfire health alert remains in effect. Anyone who suffers from respiratory complications is asked to reduce the amount of time spent outside. Officials say it’s also a good idea to keep windows and doors closed and run air with the air intake closed and filter clean to limit the amount of smoke that is able to get in your space that could cause irritation.

For more tips on how to keep the smoke at bay, or to find out how you can prepare for the smoke before it hits your area you can click on the links DHEC has provided below.

For more information, please visit DHEC’s website at: https://scdhec.gov/disaster- preparedness/wildfires- protect-yourself.

For more information about the location of the wildfires, please visit: https://fire.airnow.gov.