Columbia Urban League kicks off pre-apprenticeship program

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Urban League is helping put young people to work. Friday, the group kicked off its pre-apprenticeship program.

The Columbia Urban League says the program includes career readiness and technical training. They hope to help teens ages 16-19 earn pre-apprenticeship certification.

Urban League officials say the program aims to give teens a look at different types of careers.