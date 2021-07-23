Lexington County man found guilty of trafficking heroin, sentenced to 25 years

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a Lexington County man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking heroin.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Jerome Smith was accused of selling heroin while parked at the Walmart in West Columbia on October 23, 2019. After he was arrested, agents with SLED say they found heroin that was packaged for sale, and a search at Smith’s apartment found more than 16 grams of heroin, $1,800 in cash, a digital scale and an assortment of baggies.

Authorities say Smith was found guilty of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Officials say he was sentenced to 25 years for the trafficking charge and concurrent 10 year sentences for the other offenses.