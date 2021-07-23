Lexington PD: Searching for two individuals involved in an armed robbery at hotel on Sunset Boulevard

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for your help identifying two individuals they say were involved in an armed robbery and multiple forced vehicle entries. Authorities say the forced entries into vehicles at the Hampton Inn & Suites on Sunset Boulevard on June 21.

Police hope that someone can recognize these individuals by their clothing or vehicle they were driving.

If you have any information about this investigation, contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642 or email at kheath@lexsc.com.