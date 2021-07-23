SCAG: Sumter man facing charges for attempted criminal solicitation of a minor

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Sumter man was arrested Wednesday and faces two charges related to the attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

Officials say 20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Cayce Department of Public Safety. According to investigators, Lopez traveled to meet a person he thought was a minor for sex.

Authorities say Lopez faces one count of criminal solicitation of a minor and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, Sumter
