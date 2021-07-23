Trial continues today for man accused of killing USC Student Samantha Josephson

During the third day of testimony, on Thursday, the prosecution brought up more witnesses to the stand.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today the trial continues for the man accused of murdering USC Student Samantha Josephson.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.

Police say she got into his car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

The trial is set to resume Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.