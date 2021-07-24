Trial of man accused of killing USC Student finishes first week

On Monday the trial is set to continue for the man accused of murdering USC Student Samantha Josephson.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Monday, the trial is set to continue for the man accused of murdering USC Student Samantha Josephson.

During the fourth day of testimony, on Friday, the prosecution brought up more witnesses to the stand.

Nathaniel Rowland is charged in connection with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.

Police say she got into his car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed 30 times, and her blood and DNA were found in Rowland’s car.

ABC Columbia has crews covering the trial and we will bring you updates on air and online.

The trial is set to resume Monday.