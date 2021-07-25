City of Columbia partnering with DHEC, Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center for Vaccine Clinics

If you are looking to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, City of Columbia and area health officials are hosting a series of free clinics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to get a free COVID-19 vaccine, the City of Columbia and area health officials are hosting a series of free clinics.

Prisma Health, DHEC and Lexington Medical Center are partnering with the City for the vaccination clinics at city sites.

Tuesday, July 27, 2021 Prisma Health will distribute the Pfizer vaccine (to anyone 12 and up) at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 29, 2021 Lexington Medical Center will distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (The Pfizer vaccine will also be distributed to anyone 12 and up) at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Solomon Way from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The city says in August, DHEC will host vaccination clinics from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 5, 2021, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Wednesday, August 11, 2021, Martin Luther King Park, 2300 Greene St.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Thursday, August 26, 2021, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

For COVID-19 vaccination clinics, clicke here https://resilient.columbiasc.gov/