Deputies say they have identified suspected shooter in Saturday shooting of teen

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Deputies say they have identified a suspected shooter in connection with the shooting death of a teen Saturday night. Deputies say he showed up at Police Headquarters Saturday. According to deputies, he provided details of the events that led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Deputies say work on the case continues.

The coroner says 18-year-old Direko Thomas was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Miranda Drive.