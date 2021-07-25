Gas prices continue to rise in SC and across the Country

If you are filling up at the pump this week, gas prices have jumped nearly 10 cents a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Dig deep into those wallets, gas prices have jumped nearly 10 cents a gallon over the last two weeks.

In Columbia, drivers are paying an average of $2.89 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Columbia are $1 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to AAA, but among the least expensive in the country.

The national average has soared to $3.16 a gallon.

According to AAA, the auto group expects higher prices at the pump to continue throughout the summer.