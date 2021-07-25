Pet Adoption Special: Columbia Animal Services hosting Summer special

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking to adopt a furry friend this Summer, you can check out a special offered by City animal services.

Columbia Animal Services is hosting ‘the dog and cat’ days of summer with $10 pet adoptions.

The special runs from July 19 to July 30.

If you are interested in the summer special, you can visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane or you can call them at (803) 776-PETS (7387).