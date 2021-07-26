Jordan Strachan named to Butkus Award watch list

University of South Carolina senior Jordan Strachan has been named to the Butkus Award® preseason watch list, it was announced today.

The Butkus Award®, now in its 37th season, annually honors the nation’s best linebacker. The watch list contains 51 linebackers, mirroring the legendary “51” pro jersey associated with the Award’s namesake, Dick Butkus, who was recognized by NFL Films as the best defensive player in football history.

Semifinalists are expected to be named Nov. 1, finalists on Nov. 22, and the winner on or before Dec. 7.

Formed in 1985, the Butkus Award® honors linebackers at three levels while supporting causes important to the Butkus family. Causes include Butkus Takes Heart initiative encouraging early cardiovascular screening among adults, and the I Play Clean® initiative encouraging athletes to train naturally without performance-enhancing drugs.

The Butkus Award is partnering with Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage to celebrate Butkus Award winners. The event is scheduled Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Contact the Butkus Foundation for ticket and sponsorship information.

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation and selected by a 51-member expert panel of coaches, scouts and journalists. The award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit www.NCFAA.org for more information.

Jordan Strachan

EDGE | 6-5 | 246 | R-SR | TR

Kingsland, Ga.

(Camden County/Georgia State)

Transfer from Georgia State where he was originally a walk-on for former Gamecock assistant coach Shawn Elliott… developed into a third-team All-Sun Belt Conference performer after leading the nation in sacks in 2020… enrolled at Carolina in January and went through spring drills, but was hampered by a hamstring injury… loves to work and has made a commitment to his craft… surname is pronounced STRAHN.