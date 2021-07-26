Two Columbia men sentenced for roles in selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, two Columbia men were sentenced for their roles in selling cocaine base to an undercover law enforcement officer. Authorities say 26-year-old Jamil Shamond Brennan was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison and 27-year-old Brosia more than 11 years.

According to investigators, Brennan and Brosia helped facilitate the sale of crack cocaine to an undercover officer on February 25, 2020. Officials say Brennan supplied the crack and Brosia was the middleman for the sale of 25.7 grams of crack cocaine outside a Columbia residence.

Authorities say the court sentenced Brennan to 110 months and Brosia received a 140 month sentence. Both of the men’s sentences will be followed by six years of court ordered supervision.