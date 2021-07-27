Enagbare named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list

University of South Carolina senior EDGE Kingsley Enagbare is one of 90 defensive standouts from 61 schools to earn a spot on the 2021 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced today.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the association’s full membership, selects a 26-man All-America Team and eventually the Nagurski Trophy finalists. Committee members, by individual ballot, select the winner they regard as the best defensive player in college football.

KINGSLEY ENAGBARE

EDGE | 6-4 | 265 | SR | 3L

Atlanta, Ga.

(Hapeville Charter)

*2021 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring

*2020 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches & Phil Steele)

*2020 Second-Team All-SEC (Associated Press)

*2019 Nutrition Award

A returning all-conference performer, “JJ” had a breakout season in 2020… has shown a knack for getting to the quarterback… naturally instinctive and athletic with an excellent skill set… veteran in the room, is learning how to be a leader and bring the younger guys along with him… was a standout in the spring, earning the Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring honors, as selected by the coaches… has appeared in 32 games, making nine starts… owns 17.0 career tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks… named to the Athlon magazine, Phil Steele, USA Today and SEC media’s 2021 preseason All-SEC first team, along with a spot on the Bednarik Award Watch List.