SCHP: Woman killed in head on collision on Chapin Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One person is dead after a collision in Lexington County Monday. Authorities say it happened on Chapin Road near Snap Dragon Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say around 5:15 p.m., a 2004 Chevrolet truck ran off the road, over corrected and hit a 2018 Honda Pilot head on. The driver of the Pilot, identified as 67-year-old Sarah Patino by the coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators say the driver of the Chevy truck was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.