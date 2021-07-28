Columbia Fire Dept.: No one hurt as crews help driver out of vehicle that went into a creek

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after a vehicle crashed into a creek on Tuesday. Authorities say the driver hydroplaned on Highway 277, left the road and went down an embankment into the Creek.

Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely.

