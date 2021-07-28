Columbia Fire Dept.: No one hurt as crews help driver out of vehicle that went into a creek
Cola Fire Car In Creek
Columbia Fire crews help driver out of vehicle that hydroplaned and went into a creek.
Source: @ColaFire - Twitter
Cola Fire Car In Creek 2
Cola Fire Car In Creek 3
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Fire officials say no one is hurt after a vehicle crashed into a creek on Tuesday. Authorities say the driver hydroplaned on Highway 277, left the road and went down an embankment into the Creek.
Firefighters were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely.