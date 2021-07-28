Columbia Fire Dept.: No one hurt as crews help driver out of vehicle that went into a creek

UPDATE: Highway 277 SB has reopened near Farrow Road. @ColaFire 3rd Shift crews assisted the driver out of the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Car involved was headed south on 277 when it hydroplaned, left the road and went down an embankment into the creek. pic.twitter.com/wFkYruqAgM

