Nathaniel Rowland guilty, sentenced to life in prison for murder of USC Student Samantha Josephson

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A judge handed down sentencing Tuesday for the man found guilty in the murder of USC Student Samantha Josephson.

Nathaniel Rowland was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Josephson.

The jury deliberated for about 1 hour and 7 minutes before finding Nathaniel Rowland guilty of kidnapping and guilty of murder.

Before sentencing, Samantha Josephson’s family read letters to the court and to the Judge, asking for the strictest sentencing.

Samantha Josephson was killed on March 29, 2019. Police say she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber outside a bar in Five Points on March 29, 2019.

Her body was later found in a wooded area outside the community of New Zion in Clarendon County. Authorities say she was stabbed, with wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot.