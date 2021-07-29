Gaston PD: Man wanted after fleeing from law enforcement

1/2 Troy Franklin Rish Troy Franklin Rish Source: Gaston Police Department - Facebook

2/2 Troy Franklin Rish Car Vehicle Rish was driving Source: Gaston Police Department - Facebook



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Gaston Police Department are searching for a man who fled from law enforcement last week. Authorities say on July 24 around 2 a.m., 26-year-old Troy Rish fled from police after they saw him commit a traffic violation near Woodtrail Drive and U.S. 321.

According to investigators, he ran into a wooded area near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after a tire deflation device caused his vehicle to stop. He’s wanted for failure to stop for blue lights, habitual traffic offender, driving under suspension and reckless driving.

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.