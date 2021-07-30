UofSC will once again require masks inside campus buildings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina announced Friday it would immediately begin requiring face coverings inside campus buildings.

The University cited low vaccine uptake statewide and high disease transmission rates in Richland County as reason for the renewed requirement. The order is effectively immediately.

DHEC officials reiterated their support for the CDC’s updated recommendation that everyone wear a mask indoors whether they are vaccinated or not. The state has seen a more than 90 percent increase in cases just in the past week.

Beginning on July 30, the university is requiring face coverings to be worn at all times inside all campus buildings, unless students are in their own residence hall room, private office or they are eating inside campus dining facilities. People on campus are not required to wear a face covering when outdoors.

Interim university president Harris Pastides said:

“Gamecocks, I’m disappointed that these measures are necessary, as we hoped for different circumstances when we came back together. As the pandemic evolves, we will continue to face some challenges, but I’m confident that our Carolina family will do the right thing and take these measures seriously so that we can relax these requirements as soon as conditions allow.”