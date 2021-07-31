City of Columbia operating misting stations in Summer heat

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia is working to keep you cool in the heat of summer.

The City says they will operate misting stations in several parks when the heat index reaches 90 degrees or higher.

The misting stations will operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Misting Stations:

Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

Riverfront Park

Rosewood Park, 901 South Holly St.

Southeast Park

Granby Park, 100 Catawba Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street