Gamecock Softball Coaching Staff Completed

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith announced the completion of her coaching staff on Monday with the addition of assistant coach Katie Repole and volunteer assistant coach Kevin Maguire.

Repole (pronounced REP-LEE) joins the Gamecocks after two successful seasons as the volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M while Maguire has served as a softball head coach in Florida the past 11 years.

“I am very excited to welcome Katie Repole and Kevin Maguire to the South Carolina softball staff,” Smith said. “I believe I have assembled a staff with diverse coaching experiences. Both are focused on competing for championships while developing successful young women.”

A former standout at Louisiana-Lafayette, Repole’s responsibilities with the Aggies included coaching the outfielders, assisting with hitters, video, camps and clinics and on-campus recruiting.

“I’d like to extend my upmost gratitude to Coach Smith, Ray Tanner , Charles Bloom and the rest of the University of South Carolina Athletics Department for the incredible opportunity to join the Gamecock softball family,” Repole said. “I look forward to working alongside the other members of our staff to pursue success at the highest level of our sport, in the most competitive conference in the country. The program already has a strong foundation, and I am excited about the opportunity to help build on past successes.

“I would also like to thank Coach Evans and the rest of the Texas A&M staff. In the two years that I spent in College Station, it was evident that the spirit of the 12th man is alive and well, especially at Davis Diamond. And lastly, to the athletes I was fortunate enough to spend every day with, thank you. It was an honor to be a small part of your careers and I am confident that you are prepared to go out in the world and become the best version of yourself.”

In 2021, Repole worked closely with freshman outfielder Bre Warren, who earned SEC Player and Freshman of the Week honors. Warren also garnered spots on the All-SEC Second Team and the SEC All-Freshman squad. Repole was vital in the Aggies’ offensive prowess with the team finishing 11th in the nation in walks and 29th in team slugging percentage.

During the 2020 shortened season due to COVID-19, Repole aided in the Aggies’ offensive success as the finished fourth in the nation in double and ninth in doubles per game.

“As I went through the search I kept coming back to Katie Repole,” Smith said. “It was clear why she was highly recommended from people throughout the industry. She comes to us with Power 5 recruiting experience from both the SEC & ACC. She is one of the bright young minds in the game and has an unparalleled work ethic. I am looking forward to her immediate impact on our team.”

Repole came to College Station after spending three seasons as an assistant coach at Virginia. There she worked with the outfielders and offense and was the Cavaliers’ recruiting coordinator.

In Repole’s first season with the Cavaliers, she helped lead Virginia to the ACC Tournament for the first time in three years as the Cavaliers won nine ACC games, the second most in school history. The 2017 offense ranked in the top five in the ACC in multiple categories, as catcher Katie Park earned All-ACC honors and was the program’s first NFCA First Team All-Region selection since 2013.

In 2019, Repole assisted in the development of Lacy Smith, who became the fourth Cavalier in program history to earn All-America honors as she was named to the Softball America First Team. Smith posted a career-best .414 batting average while slugging a school-record 15 home runs.

Prior to joining the coaching staff in Charlottesville, Repole worked at several instructional clinics across the country with multiple NCAA Division I programs, and served as an assistant coach with the Texas Bombers 18U softball team and the Texas Bombers 16U Gold team, a program that has consistently finished among the top teams in the nation with an Amateur Softball Association 16U Gold national championship.

She has also worked as a Director of Development with the Texas Bombers organization, working with athletes from all 52 teams and assisting members of the program in the recruiting process.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Repole played collegiately for Illinois her freshman and sophomore seasons before she transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette for the final two years of her career. She helped the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 46-9 record and a top-10 national ranking as a senior.

“Coach Repole is a player’s coach,” Texas A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “Her work ethic is off the charts. She brings intensity and enthusiasm to the ballpark every day. She’s a great recruiter and does a great job networking with travel ball and high school coaches. South Carolina is getting a gem of a coach.”

A former minor league baseball player with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Maguire has provided instruction to softball players ages 14-17 for not-for-profit fastpitch teams that traveled across the country for competitions to prepare athletes to play at the collegiate level.

“Coach Maguire is a great coach,” incoming freshman Giulia Desiderio said. “He knows every aspect of the game and works us very hard. He truly loves watching us succeed and makes everyone a better player. He is absolutely the best coach I have ever had, and I can’t wait for him to be my coach at South Carolina. I sincerely believe he is going to make our team better.”

Maguire’s daughter, Kenzi, recently graduated after her six-year career in the Garnet and Black. An Academic All-American and two-time All-SEC selection, she finished as one of the most successful players in program history.

“Watch a training session and you get a sense of Kevin Maguire’s defensive expertise; he brings a passion to teach,” Smith said. “Kevin has a track record of producing high level players, most notably Gamecock great, Kenzi Maguire . I appreciate that Kevin is familiar with and cares for the success of the South Carolina program. I look forward to his immediate impact on the team.”

Originally from New Port Richey, Fla., Maguire played baseball at Austin Peay State before he was drafted by the Pirates.

“I couldn’t be happier that Coach Maguire will be joining the coaching staff,” rising sophomore Maddie Gallagher said. “His knowledge for the game is unmatched and he made me the player I am today. Coach Maguire can be tough, but he cares tremendously about his players. He will constantly push you mentally and physically because he knows what you are capable of and wants players to reach, and even surpass, their potential. He will bring a fast and energetic pace to practice every day.”