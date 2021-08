Irmo PD reschedules National Night Out event for next week due to weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Irmo Police Department says they are rescheduling their National Night Out event due to anticipated severe weather. The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, but it has been moved to the following week on August 10.

The event is scheduled to run from 5:30-7:30 P.M. at Irmo Community Park.