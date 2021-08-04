Columbia Arts Academy to play at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Arts Academy will rock out for the world at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this Saturday!

Curtis spoke with Marty Fort, the director of Columbia Arts Academy, about how much this event means to the staff and the students performing at the Foster Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.

He also spoke with two of the students that will perform: Brady Longerbeam, who’s a voice student & Shane Manning, who’s a guitar student.

Fort says the students, aged 8 – 18, will perform a mix of classic and modern rock tunes ranging from AC/DC to Prince.

A live stream of the event will start at 11 a.m. on Columbia Arts Academy’s website.

You can also stop by any one of their locations in the Midlands to watch the show and win great prizes:

3630 Rosewood Dr., Columbia, SC

1061 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC

226 Barr Road, Lexington, SC

They’re giving away a free year of music lessons, a raffle for free guitar, piano, voice, violin and drum lessons, an acoustic guitar and much more!