Consumer News: Household debt sees biggest hike since 2007, Fortune deems Walmart as the world’s biggest company and more

CNN– The U.S. household debt jumped to $15 trillion last quarter. That’s the biggest quarterly hike since 2007, and the largest percentage increase in nearly eight years. Credit card balances increased by $17 billion during the second quarter, while auto loan balances rose by $33 billion and mortgage debt jumped to $10.4 trillion. Student loans were the only debt category that saw a decline.

Fortune has released its list of the 500 biggest companies around world, and Walmart took the number one spot. It has held the top spot for eight years in a row. Another retailer is gaining momentum. Amazon landed in third place this year. It is a big leap from ninth place in 2020. Neither company was the world’s most profitable. That title goes to Apple, which netted $57 billion.

Get your passports ready, Royal Caribbean announced all of its ships will be setting sail by spring of 2022. The cruise line will require all crew members and guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children under the vaccine eligibility age will have to be tested and follow other health and safety measures. Royal Caribbean says its vaccine policy helps safeguard the well being of everyone on its ships, adding that 110,000 guests have safely cruised with the company since December.