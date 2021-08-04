Gamecock baseball assistant stepping down

Gamecock baseball assistant coach Stuart Lake is stepping down from his position at South Carolina.

Lake, who rejoined the program in 2017, is taking a job outside of baseball.

“I want to thank all the great Gamecock players,coaches and administrators I have had the opportunity to work with over my time at Gamecock Baseball,” Lake said on twitter Wednesday. “And thank you so much to great Gamecock fans who have made this so special for me and my family! Go Gamecocks!”

Lake joined the Gamecocks’ staff in 2017 as the Coordinator of Baseball Administration and Director of Player Development, after serving as the head coach at Charleston Southern from 2009-16. He moved into his current coaching role midway through the 2017 season. In 2018, Lake coached the catchers, including Hunter Taylor, who led the SEC after throwing out 22 runners trying to steal.

In 2008, Lake became the third CSU/Baptist College graduate to coach the Buccaneers. The 2012 Big South Coach of the Year guided the Bucs’ first winning season in 18 years in 2014, with the 30 wins setting a school record. Lake, who has the most Big South wins in school history, also coached current Boston Red Sox Tyler Thornburg and mentored 12 Buccaneers who went on to be drafted or sign a free agent deal to play professional baseball. In the classroom, CSU had a team GPA of 3.0 and over in six seasons, as six Bucs made the All-Big South Academic teams.

Prior to his arrival at CSU, Lake spent two years across town as an assistant for The Citadel baseball program, where he was responsible for coaching the hitters and outfielders, and was very involved in recruiting prospective student-athletes.

Lake also spent three seasons as an assistant for at Ole Miss, where he was responsible for the hitters and the outfielders. The Rebels enjoyed three of the school’s most successful seasons in program history with 39 wins in 2004, 47 in 2005, and 44 in 2006. The Rebels hosted an NCAA Regional in all three of Lake’s seasons and advanced to and hosted two NCAA Super Regionals. In 2005, Ole Miss won the Southeastern Conference Western Division and in 2006 team won the SEC Tournament.

Prior to his stint at Ole Miss, Lake spent one season at the College of Charleston. In his only year with the Cougars, Lake served as third base coach, hitting instructor and outfield coach.

Lake began his collegiate coaching career at South Carolina in 1999, where he coached the outfielders, served as first base coach, and assisted with the hitters. During his time at USC, the Gamecocks won three SEC East Division titles, two SEC Championships, played in three NCAA Super Regionals and reached the College World Series Championship Game in 2002. Lake helped two SEC Player of the Year winners during his stint as a Gamecock. One of those players, Kip Bouknight, was also the 2002 Golden Spikes Award Winner.

Prior to his collegiate coaching career, Lake coached at Mid-Carolina High School (his alma mater) and at Brookland Cayce High School in Columbia. Brookland Cayce won the AAA State Championship in Lake’s second year in 1998. Lake also served as the head coach of the Edenton Steamers of the Coastal Plain Collegiate Wood Bat League in 2000.

Lake has coached three players to be named SEC Player of the Year and one named Southern Conference Player of the Year. Two of his players have been named to the Golden Spikes Award Watch List with one winning that coveted award. He also has had 24 former student-athletes reach the Major Leagues and Lake is one of the few who can ever claim to coach players that eventually appeared in the Major League All-Star Game, World Series, and the Super Bowl.

