Local partners break ground on greenhouse and gatehouse at Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– This morning, Historic Columbia took the first steps in creating their new state of the art greenhouse and gatehouse. A ceremony was held to break ground on the $2.5 million project at the Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Historic Columbia was joined by the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation, Richland County and others for the ceremony.

Officials say once built, the historic sight will offer a deeper look into the role gardeners and horticulturists played years ago. The project is expected to take eight months to complete.