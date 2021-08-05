State education department hires former Lexington-Richland 5 superintendent

Dr. Christina Melton resigned suddenly in June after being named Superintendent of the Year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The South Carolina Department of Education announced Thursday it has hired former Lexington-Richland 5 Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton.

Melton resigned suddenly in June after having been named the Superintendent of the Year.

The former superintendent will join the state agency as the Director of Assessment.

“Dr. Melton is a dynamic leader whose passion for students’ academic success is unrivaled,” said State Superintendent Molly Spearman. “It is not often that a leader of her caliber comes available to fulfill a crucial position in education. She will bring the same dedication and expertise that she has exhibited in schools, districts, and communities for over 28 years to the entire state.”

According to the SCDE:

The Office of Assessment is within the Division of College and Career Readiness and is responsible for all aspects of the administration and analysis of South Carolina’s student testing programs. The Office of Assessment works alongside other SCDE instructional offices to ensure state tests are aligned to state standards and that students, parents, teachers, and administrators receive quality feedback from assessment results that can be used to inform instructional practices.

“As a product of South Carolina public education, it is a privilege for me to have the opportunity to serve in this role,” said Melton. “Our success will influence the success of future generations in our state.”

Dr. Melton will officially join the agency on September 1, 2021. The SCDE’s current Director of Assessment, Elizabeth Jones, is retiring in September after more than 40 years of service in state government.