Alpha Lambda Psi Military Fraternity’s Back to School Drive this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can bring the family to get some goodies for school at the Alpha Lambda Psi Military Fraternity’s Back to School Drive this Saturday!

Curtis spoke with Tonya Rankins, founder of the fraternity, about the event at Owens Field Skate Park on 1351 Jim Hamilton Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rankins says they will hand out free bookbags and school supplies for each grade until they run out of items.

The event will have rock climbing, a BBQ food truck, the Columbia Fireflies mascot and much more.