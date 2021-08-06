Author Ronald Godfrey hosting a book signing for his autobiography “Crying Out In The Dark”

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – One author is coming to Lexington for a book signing for his new autobiography “Crying Out In The Dark.”

Curtis spoke with Ronald Godfrey about how he hopes his book will help bring more attention to mental health issues as he shares his story on how he overcame his troubles.

The book signing is Saturday, August 7 at Diablo’s Southwest Grill on 5541 Sunset Boulevard, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

You can get your copy at Godfrey’s website or on Amazon.com.