Attempted murder suspect out on bond arrested again for weapons, drug charges

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A man out on bond for attempted murder is back behind bars after Lexington Police made a drug and weapons arrest during a traffic stop Sunday night.

Stolen AR-15, ammunition, and drugs found during traffic stop in Lexington Sunday night.

According to Lexington Police, Barry Emmanuel,22, was in possession of a stolen AR-15 rifle, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, marijuana, and oxycodone pills.

Police say this case will be forwarded to the ATF for follow-up for the weapon possession violation.

Emmanuel is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on a $142,000 bond.

