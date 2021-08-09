Gang member from Columbia facing up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to firearm charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina M. Rhett DeHart, a Columbia man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Authorities say 26-year-old Kevin Shacqile Roney, a Columbia gang member also known as “Kevo” and “Valentine Roney,” faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to investigators, officers saw an individual stash something underneath bushes adjacent to a parking lot in the Five Points area at around 1:15 a.m. on August 18, 2019. Officers say they discovered that the item was a loaded 9 mm handgun. Officials say the man, later identified as Roney, was arrested after officers set up surveillance Roney returned to retrieve the gun. According to authorities, Roney admitted to stashing the gun in the bushes.

Authorities say Roney was prohibiting from possessing firearms due to past convictions. According to officials, Roney has previously been convicted of unlawful carrying of a weapon, burglary third degree and assault and battery second degree.