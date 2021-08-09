Lexington PD arrest man after finding drugs, stolen AR-15 and nearly 100 rounds of ammunition during traffic stop

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department says they arrested a man after they found a stolen AR-15 rifle, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, marijuana and Oxycodone pills during a traffic stop overnight. Police say they arrested 22-year-old Barry Emanuel.

According to police, Emmanuel was out on bond for attempted murder and this case will be forwarded to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the weapon possession violation.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
