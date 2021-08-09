Local Living: Irmo PD National Night Out on Tuesday, Registration closes this week for Columbia Youth Lacrosse and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

Irmo residents have the chance to get out for a little fun tomorrow night. The Irmo Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event. After being postponed due to weather, it will now take place August 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Irmo Community Park. You can enjoy some food, games, music and giveaways. Event officials say the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed. Social distancing is required and masks are encouraged for everyone vaccinated or not.

The City of Columbia’s Youth Lacrosse League has kicked off registration. All children ages 7-15 can register online, or at the city’s Parks and Recreation Office on Parkside Drive. The registration fee is $25 per person, and the season begins in September. The deadline to sign up is August 13.

Kids in Clarendon County have the chance to get some free school supplies next week. The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is having a Back to School Drive-Thru event for all students from Kindergarteners to seniors in high school.

On Wednesday, August 11 from 6-7 p.m., you can go to the East Clarendon Middle and High School football field/bus loop on Coker Street o pick up some free school supplies and a hot dog. Your child must be in the car to get these free supplies while they last.

If you can’t make Wednesday’s event, visit the Clarendon One Community Resource Center on Thursday, August 12 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the same opportunity.

Faith Revolution is also hosting a back to school bash this Saturday, August 14 at their Winnsboro campus on Cane Street. Free school supplies will be available for pickup starting at 10:30 a.m., until supplies last. The party continues at their Ridgeway campus on Cook Road from 1-4 p.m.

Warner Brothers and DC Films’ latest release, “The Suicide Squad,” hit theaters and HBO Max, topping this weekend’s box office charts with more than $26 million. Matt Perron shares his take on the film in this Monday Movie Review.