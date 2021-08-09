Local student wins Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local student has won a big scholarship from Dominion Energy to help him with his college career!

Curtis spoke with Clinton Washington III from Lugoff, who is one of the students that won $10,000 through the Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship program.

Washington, a student at Furman University, spoke about how much this scholarship will help him towards his future in education.

The program awards $500,000 to 60 students, including 7 from South Carolina, to help pay for educational expenses as part of Dominion Energy’s commitment to help African American and other underrepresented minority students.

These scholarships are the first in a six-year, $10 million initiative to provide assistance with higher education costs.

To see the winners of the scholarship, please visit Dominion Energy’s website.