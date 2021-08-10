Lexington Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Sundays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center will now offer vaccines on Sundays. A spokesperson for the hospital says the expansion is due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Midlands.

Beginning August 15, vaccines will be available at the West Columbia location (139 Summerplace Drive) from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 8-11 a.m. Officials say the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Walk-ins are welcome, but the appointments are encouraged. To schedule one go to www.lexmed.com/Covid.