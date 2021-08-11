City of Columbia’s Financial Fitness Tips & Strategies for Small Businesses webinar this Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re a small business owner looking for help with growing your company, one free webinar is looking to give you a helping hand.

The last webinar in the Financial Fitness Tips & Strategies for Small Businesses 3-part series is this Thursday at 10 a.m.

Curtis spoke with Ayesha Driggers, who works at the City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities, about the various topics small business owners will learn about.

This includes how to create a positive cash flow, understanding the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and learning skills like negotiating, networking and marketing.

To register for the free event, visit the webinar’s page on Event Brite’s website.

For more information, you can also call the City of Columbia’s Office of Business Opportunities number at (803) 545-3950.