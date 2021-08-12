Moe Baddourah entering in the race for Columbia mayor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia businessman and former City Councilman Moe Baddourah is entering the race for mayor. Baddourah says his campaign will revolve around fighting corruption, expanding public safety and improving infrastructure among other things.

Speaking Thursday outside City Hall, Baddourah says his experience makes him the best candidate for the job. Baddourah joins current City Council members Tameika Isaac Devine and Daniel Rickenmann, as well as former Advisor to Steve Benjamin Sam Johnson on the ticket for Columbia’s top office.