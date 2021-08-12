Richland County Democratic Party to host Community Awareness Picnic

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Democratic Party will host the St. Andrews Democrats Community Awareness Picnic this Saturday.

It will be from Noon to 3 p.m. at 1330 Elm Abode Terrace.

Curtis spoke with Debora Lloyd, the Executive Director of the Richland County Democratic Party, about what you can expect at the event.

She says you can meet local candidates and your elected representatives, get a free COVID-19 vaccination, and enjoy some food and drinks while supplies last.

You can visit RCDP’s website for more information.