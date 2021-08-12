S.C.A.C.C.A issues ‘State of Emergency’

Image: South Carolina Animal Care and Control Association LOGO

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Animal Care & Control Association says they are seeing a spike in the number of animals that are being dropped off at shelters through out the state.

In fact, officials with the association say the lives of thousands of animals are at stake as the amount of homeless animals continue to pour in filling up “nearly every shelter in the state”. This includes shelters with the most space in Greenville County, Charleston, Horry County and Columbia. The Association is now asking all shelters to implement “managed moratoriums” that would allow locations to only accept animals that are either in or present an imminent danger until the ‘State of Emergency’ has been lifted.

The Chief Project Officer of “No Kill South Carolina” Abigail Appleton says these shelters that are “critically overcapacity” and at “a breaking point and in need of help now”.

she adds,

“These lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up, especially as the pandemic is surging again and folks are not getting out as much as they did earlier this summer”

In response to the ongoing situation all of the animal shelters in the state are working together to launch a program spearheaded by “No Kill South Carolina 2024″called “Summer Slam Emergency Rescue Operation.” that will run from August 13-22

“We are in unchartered waters, in a perfect storm. We have the end of summer slowdown in adoptions, the peak of hurricane season and the pandemic resurgence,” stated Shelly Simmons, President of SCACCA.

Officials are asking people to visit their local shelters and to either adopt a four-legged friend or foster one to alleviate the influx of animals that are waiting for a forever home. To spur that effort, some shelters are waiving adoption fees or reducing them significantly to encourage more people to adopt, foster a pet. Officials say they do not issue a ‘State of Emergency’ unless the situation becomes so dangerous there are few alternatives giving perspective on how serious they say the issue has now become for South Carolina Animal Shelters.

Here is a complete list of some of the different ways that you can get involved to help. www.NoKillSouthCarolina.org.