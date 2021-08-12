Swansea-Lexington football matchup canceled due to COVID-19

The Lexington-Swansea football game has been canceled, after the Tigers’ football team was forced in to COVID protocol.

Swansea is still on track to play Dreher on Aug. 27.

The Tigers become the third team in the last two days affected by the virus. According to Richland One, both Dreher and Eau Claire are both quarantined “per established protocols”. Dreher’s team is quarantined because a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. Eau Claire’s team played in a scrimmage in which they had exposure to COVID-19 by the opposing team.

Week 0 of the high school football slate kicks off Aug. 20.