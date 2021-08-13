Back 2 School Bash kicks off this Sunday at LakeHouse Rental in Columbia!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for some summer fun before heading back to class at the Back 2 School Bash this Sunday!

It goes from 3 to 6 p.m. at the LakeHouse Rental on 8301 Wilson Boulevard.

Curtis spoke with the event host LaParis Harper about what families can expect at the party!

There will be free haircuts, free bookbag and school supplies giveaways, a youth basketball tournament, with appearances from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, along with take out food, music and so much more!