Councilmen have friendly competition for back to school supplies

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Children here in the Midlands will head back to class in the coming weeks, if they haven’t already.

While parents and guardians have a list of supplies they want to make sure their children have for the upcoming school year, some area councilman are joining in on the rush to fill backpacks with “Competition for a Cause”.

Richland County Councilman Derreck Pugh is teaming up with City of Columbia Councilman Ed McDowell to have a friendly competition to see who can collect the most school supplies to help do the most good in the community.

Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh and Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell are competing to see who can collect the most materials for children in and around their respective districts. Pugh and McDowell represent District 2 in the County and City, respectively.

Residents can contribute school supplies to the Back to School Supply Drive from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Page Ellington Park, 1640 Freed Drive, Columbia (in the BullStreet District).

“This is a great opportunity for both governmental entities to work together in a positive way in our community,” Pugh said.

All manner of school supplies can be donated to the effort, including but not limited to:

Book bags

Notebooks

Paper

Pencils and colored pencils

Pens

Donations will be collected inside a school bus at the park, which the Councilmen hope to fill up with supplies. The Councilman who collects the most school supplies by the end of the day wins the friendly competition.

Residents can also donate items toward Councilman Pugh’s effort before Aug. 21 by dropping them off at the County Clerk of Council’s office, on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building, 2020 Hampton St., Columbia. Monetary donations will not be accepted.

Supplies that are collected by Pugh will go to Bethel-Hanberry Elementary School, Carolina School for Inquiry, and Sandel Elementary School. Supplies from McDowell’s bus will go to Burton Pack Elementary, Carver Lyon Elementary and Watkins-Nance Elementary schools.