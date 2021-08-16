State Senators request a special session on mask mandates

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A group of South Carolina Senators want lawmakers to come back to the statehouse for a special session to reconsider a budget proviso that aims to keep school districts from being able to put mask requirements in effect in state schools.

Senators Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg), Ronnie Sabb (D-Williamsburg), Luke Rankin (R-Horry), and Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) joined forces to send a letter to Senate President Harvey Peeler with the request.

Lawmakers, say they want to take another look at facial covering requirements as the numbers of COVID cases rise across the state, and officials report findings of outbreaks in schools in various areas of the state, and a jump in pediatric cases of COVID-19 as children begin the new school year in person.

Lawmakers say Pickens County decided during an emergency meeting to go back to virtual learning after they say an outbreak left two staff members , and one student hospitalized.

Officials also report that Horry County Schools have one staff member in the hospital while Kershaw County working to control an outbreak in the school that has left nearly 150 people infected and forced more than 600 other to quarantine.

A 16-year old student in Lancaster County reportedly lost her life due to coronavirus last week.

Monday night Richland County Council voted 9 to 1 to make masks a requirement. While Richland School District 1 required that masks be required across the board from Kindergarten to High School. Richland School District 2 says they are awaiting further legal advice concerning a mask mandate.

As of Monday August 16, 2021 10,108 people in South Carolina have died from COVID-19.

You can read the letter that was sent to Senate President Harvey Peeler in its entirety by clicking on the link below.

Letter To President Peeler 8.12.21