Gaston PD: Two men arrested for trafficking crack cocaine

1/3 JONES, TRAVAS DEWAYNE Travas Jones Source: Lexington County Detention Center

2/3 KEETER, RODNEY HEATH Rodney Heath Keeter Source: Lexington County Detention Center

3/3 Gaston PD Crack Cocaine Traffic Stop 0817 Suspected crack cocaine seized during stop. Source: Gaston Police Department - Facebook





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)— The Gaston Police Department says officers arrested two men after they found 20 grams of cocaine base, otherwise known as crack cocaine, during a traffic stop.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop for an expired tag and found the drugs near the center console during a legal search of the vehicle. Authorities say both Rodney Keeter and Travas Jones were placed under arrest. Officials say Keeter is charged with trafficking cocaine base first offense and Jones is charged with trafficking cocaine base third offense.