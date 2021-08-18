Local artist Brittaney Chatman releases her newest EP “Call Me Blossom”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis spoke with one local artist that has released her newest EP for the world to enjoy!

Brittaney Delsartè Chatman, singer, actress and University of South Carolina graduate, released her EP “Call Me Blossom” and her single, “Southern Life.”

She spoke about the inspirations behind the EP and the single, along with her upbringing in South Carolina.

For more information on the EP and the single, visit Brittaney’s website.