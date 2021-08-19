New sneaker & clothing shop Harlem’s Closet opens on Gervais Street!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want some new or vintage sneakers and merchandise, one shop may be the place for you!

Harlem’s Closet is open Tuesdays – Sundays from Noon to 7 p.m. at 514 Gervais Street Suite B in Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Kenneth Joyner, Jr., co-owner of the shop, about what swag is available for you.

He says they sell new, gently used and vintage sneakers from brands like Nike, Jordan, Yeezy, along with merchandise from artists like Kanye West and Travis Scott.

For more information, visit the shop’s Instagram page.