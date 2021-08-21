Local Law Enforcement enforce Sober or Slammer campaign

Sober or Slammer campaign ahead of Labor day holiday

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Local and State law enforcement will be out on the roads ahead of the Labor Day Holiday.

They’ll be working on the Sober or Slammer campaign.

In Lexington, Chief Terrence Green says officers will be participating in the Sober of Slammer campaign through the Labor Day weekend with enhanced DUI enforcement.

The Chief says officers of the Traffic Safety Unit and the Patrol Division will be focused on DUI enforcement.and public safety checkpoints.

The Sober or Slammer! campaign works to reduce highway fatalities.